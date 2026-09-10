Military Arrests Suspected Terrorist Kingpin In Kaduna, Intercepts Ammunition

Nigerian military has arrested a suspected ammunition courier carrying 300 rounds of live ammunition in Kaduna State.

The troops also arrested a suspected terrorist kingpin and two members of his group in separate operations carried out across Kaduna.

The Media Information Officer of Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, Naija News reports.

Danja said troops of Sector 1 carried out a clearance operation at Dabar Dabo, a suspected terrorist hideout in Kubau Local Government Area, in the early hours of September 9, 2026.

He said the operation resulted in the arrest of the suspected kingpin and two other members of his syndicate.

The three suspects, according to him, have been taken into military custody for further investigation.

In another operation carried out the same day, troops acting on intelligence intercepted a 50-year-old woman in Igabi Local Government Area.

Danja said the woman, who was suspected to be an ammunition courier, was found with 300 rounds of live ammunition concealed inside a bag.

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspect had travelled from Zamfara State to Lafia, where she allegedly collected the ammunition before heading to Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State.

She was reportedly taking the ammunition to terrorists in the area, according to the military.

Danja said the suspect and the recovered ammunition had been taken into military custody for further investigation.

Also on September 9, troops of Sector 1, working with a community vigilante group, arrested a suspected terrorist logistics supplier in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

Four communication devices suspected to have been used by terrorists were recovered during the suspect’s interrogation and a search of his premises.

The suspect and the recovered items were also taken into military custody for further investigation.

Danja said the operations showed the commitment of Operation Fansan Yamma troops to breaking terrorist networks, restricting their movements and stopping the flow of arms, ammunition and other supplies across the Joint Operations Area.

He thanked members of the public for supporting the security forces and urged residents to remain alert and report suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.