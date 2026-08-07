50 Arrested As Taraba Cracks Down On Illegal Miners

The Taraba State Government has arrested 50 suspected illegal miners and dispersed more than 500 others as part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal mining activities in the state.

The latest operation was carried out in Gantu community, Mayo Kam, in Bali Local Government Area of the state, which the government identified as a major centre for illegal gold mining.

The Chairman of the Taraba State Task Force on Anti-Illegal Mining, Emmanuel Jamu, disclosed this while giving an update on the government’s efforts to rid the state of illegal mining activities.

Jamu said makeshift shelters used by the miners were set ablaze during the operation in line with Order 6 of the state government.

The order is aimed at regulating mining activities and ensuring that mining operations contribute to economic development while complying with the law.

According to Jamu, Gantu has become a major hotspot for illegal gold mining and attracts miners from different parts of Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

He described the community as “one of the busiest gold processing locations in Nigeria,” adding that large numbers of illegal miners had been arriving from the Republic of Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Bauchi State and other parts of the country.

Following the clearance operation, the state government has deployed security personnel to the affected mining sites to prevent the illegal miners from returning, Naija News reports.

Jamu said the security team includes local vigilantes, hunters, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and military personnel.

He explained that the deployment was necessary to secure the cleared areas and ensure that illegal mining activities did not resume.

According to him, Governor Agbu Kefas has directed security agencies to arrest anyone found engaging in illegal mining.

“The governor has directed security agencies to arrest anyone found engaging in illegal mining activities,” Jamu said.

The task force chairman also disclosed that 24 suspected illegal miners had recently been returned to Zamfara State.

He said several mining machines and other equipment used for illegal operations were also confiscated during the enforcement operations.

According to Jamu, some of the seized equipment was intercepted while being transported to mining locations where the operators planned to commence illegal mining.

He said the confiscation of the equipment had helped to disrupt the activities of illegal miners and prevent them from returning to cleared locations.

Jamu maintained that the government’s sustained enforcement efforts had led to a significant reduction in illegal mining activities across Taraba State.

He said many illegal miners had been forced to leave the state as a result of the ongoing crackdown.

The task force chairman assured residents that the government would continue to monitor mining areas and take action against individuals or groups operating outside the law.

He added that the government’s objective was not to stop legitimate mining but to ensure that mining activities were properly regulated, safe and beneficial to the state’s economy.

The government also urged residents to cooperate with security agencies and report suspected illegal mining activities to the appropriate authorities.