Civil Defence Deploys 10,210 Personnel For Osun Governorship Election

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 10,210 personnel and specialised tactical units to Osun State ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

The deployment was ordered by the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to strengthen security operations and ensure a peaceful electoral process across the state.

Naija News reports that the National Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, saying the deployment commenced on Monday.

Afolabi said the deployment was aimed at ensuring that voters, electoral officials, observers, journalists and residents could participate in the election without fear or intimidation.

He said personnel from the Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Delta and Federal Capital Territory State Commands would reinforce the Osun State Command.

According to him, about 1,000 personnel from each of the commands, comprising uniformed and undercover operatives, would be deployed to strengthen security coverage across the state in collaboration with other security agencies.

The statement added that Audi had directed the deployment of specialised formations with capabilities tailored to the security needs of the election.

They include the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, Special Weapons and Tactics Unit, Specialised Female Squad, Mining Marshals, Special Strike Force, Crack Squad and K9 Unit.

“The specialised teams will complement the regular deployment through intelligence gathering, crime prevention, detection, protection of critical assets, crowd control and other security responsibilities within their respective areas of competence,” the statement read.

Afolabi said the Deputy Commandant-General in charge of Operations, DCG Ayuba Phillip, alongside designated Assistant Commandants-General and other senior officers, would relocate to Osun State to coordinate and supervise the Corps’ election security operations.

Audi assured the people of Osun State that the NSCDC would remain professional and impartial while respecting the rights of all citizens throughout the electoral process.

He stressed that protecting election materials, electoral officials and voters was critical to the successful conduct of the poll.

“As an agency saddled with the responsibility of protecting critical infrastructure and national assets, the safety and security of election materials and electoral officials are very critical alongside the electorates; you have the responsibility of ensuring unbiased synergy with other security agencies on election duty to actualize a free, fair and credible election.

“Our personnel have been properly briefed on the need to be professional, neutral and respectful in the discharge of their duties. In the light of the above, the NSCDC, in collaboration with other security agencies on election duty, will not tolerate any activity intended to jeopardise the election process.

“Criminal-minded persons and political thugs willing to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election would face the wrath of the law as prescribed in the Electoral Act,” Audi said.

The NSCDC appealed to political parties, candidates, supporters and residents to conduct themselves peacefully and allow the democratic process to take its course.

The Corps said it would continue to work with the Nigeria Police Force, the military and other sister security agencies under the established inter-agency security framework to ensure effective coordination and a peaceful electoral environment across the 30 Local Government Areas of Osun State.

Audi also urged residents to remain calm, peaceful and vigilant and cooperate with security personnel throughout the election period.

He called on members of the public to promptly report suspicious activities and security concerns to the appropriate security authorities.