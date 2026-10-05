NYSC Kidnap, Overlapping Budget, Others | Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Monday, 4th October, 2026.

Kidnappers holding 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps members abducted along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Imo State have reduced their ransom demand from N50m to N5m per victim, bringing the total demand down from N1bn to N100m.

AS the deadline for payment expires within hours, the 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members abducted in Imo State are being subjected to severe beatings by their captors, including the female victims, Vanguard has learned.

With the 2025 capital budget now running alongside the 2026 appropriation, Nigeria’s evolving capital budget rollover culture is deepening concerns over fiscal discipline, project monitoring and financial accountability.

The much-publicised “age of prosperity” promised by President Bola Tinubu has yet to translate into improved living conditions for Nigerian workers, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, said at the weekend, accusing the federal government of failing to adequately engage organised labour on policies affecting the working population.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate Rotimi Amaechi came under another round of attacks yesterday from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike.

With the prolonged US-Iran war causing disruptions in the global oil market and shooting up the prices of crude, Nigeria has raked in billions of Naira in oil windfall in the last six months, Daily Trust can report.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.