Nnamdi Kanu Formally Sacks Ejiofor As Lawyer, Orders Him To Stop Representing IPOB

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has formally terminated the services of Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor as his legal representative and directed him to immediately stop presenting himself as counsel to Kanu, his family and IPOB.

Naija News understands that Kanu conveyed the directive in a letter dated July 22, 2026, addressed to Ejiofor at his Abuja office and signed from the Sokoto Correctional Centre.

In the letter, Kanu said the legal retainer had earlier been terminated verbally, adding that the latest correspondence served as formal written confirmation of the decision.

“Your engagement as my personal legal representative was previously terminated by me through direct verbal communication, upon which you ceased acting in that capacity. This letter serves, in part, as a formal written confirmation of that earlier termination,” Kanu stated.

He accused Ejiofor of continuing to portray himself as legal representative of IPOB despite the withdrawal of his mandate.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, you have continued to hold yourself out, directly or indirectly, as legal representative of IPOB.

“Accordingly, and for the avoidance of any doubt whatsoever, I hereby formally withdraw and terminate any authority previously granted to you to act for or represent IPOB in any capacity.

“From the date of this letter, you have no authority, implied, express, or ostensible, to act, speak, or make representations on my behalf, on behalf of my family, or on behalf of IPOB,” the letter read.

Kanu based his decision on the IPOB Code of Conduct, citing Section II, Subsection A, which he said vested the authority to appoint, suspend or dismiss principal officers exclusively in the IPOB leader unless expressly delegated.

According to him, no individual or body acting outside the provisions of the code could validly appoint or retain legal counsel for the organisation.

“It follows that no individual, officer, committee, or former office holder acting outside the authority recognized by the Code of Conduct may validly appoint, retain, instruct, authorize, or continue to instruct legal representatives on behalf of IPOB.

“Any purported authority derived from a person or body acting contrary to the Code of Conduct is not recognized by IPOB as an exercise of its internal authority,” he stated.

Kanu directed Ejiofor to immediately stop making public statements, granting interviews, issuing press releases or publishing social media posts on behalf of himself, his family or IPOB.

He also instructed the lawyer to cease presenting himself as legal representative of Kanu or IPOB in any court, forum or public space and to take all necessary legal steps to withdraw from any pending matters in which he remained counsel on record.

The IPOB leader further reminded Ejiofor that he must maintain confidentiality of their dealings as this survives the termination of a lawyer-client relationship.

“During the course of your representation of me and IPOB over several years, you acquired confidential, privileged, and legally protected information relating to my legal affairs, my family, and the affairs of IPOB.

“Those obligations of confidence survive the termination of your retainer and remain binding indefinitely under the applicable rules governing legal practitioners,” he wrote.

Kanu said recent developments had raised concerns over the possible disclosure or use of confidential information obtained during the representation.

“Accordingly, I hereby place you on formal notice that you are not authorized to disclose, publish, communicate, exploit, or otherwise use any confidential or privileged information acquired in the course of your retainer, whether directly or indirectly, for any purpose whatsoever, except as required by law or by order of a court of competent jurisdiction, without my express written authorization from me,” he stated.

He warned that any unauthorised disclosure or misuse of privileged information could amount to professional misconduct and attract disciplinary proceedings before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, in addition to other legal remedies.

Kanu also instructed Ejiofor to preserve all files and materials relating to his previous representation, saying they could become relevant in future legal proceedings.

Describing the letter as a final warning, Kanu said failure to comply with the directives would leave him with no option but to pursue legal action.

He said his legal team would file “a formal petition before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) detailing professional misconduct including, where supported by the evidence, acting without authority, any breach of client confidentiality, any unauthorized disclosure of privileged information, and any other professional misconduct disclosed by the facts.”

He added that other legal proceedings could also be instituted “to restrain further unauthorized representations, to secure injunctive relief for the protection of confidential information, and to seek appropriate damages.”

Kanu reiterated that Ejiofor no longer had any mandate to represent him or IPOB.

“To the extent you remain counsel on record in any pending proceedings, you are expected to take the procedural steps required by the applicable law and rules of court to regularize the record. You have no mandate to speak for me, my family, or IPOB,” he said.

He concluded by stating that nothing in the letter should be interpreted as a waiver of any legal or equitable rights available to him in his personal capacity or as leader of IPOB.