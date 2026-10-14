We’ve Learnt From Past Elections, I Give You My Word – IGP Disu Makes Promise To Nigerians Ahead Of 2027 Polls

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has assured Nigerians that the police will perform professionally before, during and after the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Disu said the conduct of police officers during the polls would make Nigerians proud of the force.

The police chief gave the assurance while speaking with journalists after the launch of a book titled The Origin of Women in Nigeria Police Force, written by 96-year-old retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dame Stella Okuyiga.

Disu explained that the police had recently held a meeting with commissioners of police from across the country and other senior officers to discuss preparations for the forthcoming elections.

He explained the meeting provided an opportunity for the force to review its performance in previous elections, identify areas where it had done well and address shortcomings that could affect its conduct in 2027.

He said: “I want to let you know that we just finished a conference of all commissioners of police and other senior officers. We have had two or three elections recently, and you can see the police did very well, and we did too.

“We have now brought all these experiences together, where we did well and where we did not do well, so that we can perform better in this big election that everybody is looking up to.

“I give you my word. Nigeria Police will do so well, and we will make Nigeria Police so proud, and we will make Nigerians proud.”