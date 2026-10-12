‘Nobody Is Protected In APC’ – National Chairman, Yilwatda

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has refuted claims that the ruling party shields its members from prosecution and conviction for corruption and other charges.

Naija News reports that Yilwatda said this on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

According to Yilwatda, APC cannot use strict prosecution to deny members their fundamental human rights to participate in an election.

He said, “Nobody is protected in the APC. I don’t want to mention names, but I know members of our party (APC) who are undergoing prosecution – who appear in court every day. As APC members, we can’t use strict prosecution to go ahead and deny people their fundamental human rights.”

Yilwatda also reiterated that President Bola Tinubu will win the January 16, 2026 presidential election.

He emphasised that the party’s polls show that Tinubu will emerge victorious in the election,

He stated, “We have done fact-finding; we are leading. We have done our polls. We have our own polls that give us the real statistics across the states.”

Asked whether the polls show that Tinubu will win, the national chairman said, “Of course!”

Yilwatda said the APC is not afraid of opposition parties, stressing that the inability of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to win any election before 2027 gives the ruling party an advantage.

Speaking on the President-introduced tax law, Yilwatda said it has benefited the poorest of the poor in the country.

He said the tax regime widened the tax net and brought more money into government coffers.

In the power sector, Yilwatda said the APC government has enabled state governments to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

He added, “What we are passing through (in Nigeria), for example, at this moment, is temporary. The increase in the cost of fuel is temporary. Nigerians believe in us.”

The national chairman also said the APC was using a three-pronged approach to address grievances within the party that arose from the country’s election primaries.

On the presidential campaign council, he said the party leadership was reviewing the list and would inaugurate it soon.