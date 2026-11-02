2027: Accord Party Takes Action Over Court Suit Seeking Disqualification Of All Its Candidates

The Accord Party has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a suit seeking to disqualify all its candidates for the 2027 general elections.

This follows a suit filed by the party’s National Secretary, Adebukola Ajaja, Naija News understands.

However, in a preliminary objection filed before the court, Accord Party argued that the suit was statute-barred, lacked merit and was instituted outside the 14 days prescribed by law.

The party also accused Ajaja of abandoning her official responsibilities and instituting a legally defective case against the party.

The objection was filed by its counsel, Musibau Adetunbi (SAN), who also challenged the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Accord maintained that the nomination of candidates was an internal party affair and argued that Ajaja lacked the legal standing to institute the action because she was not an aspirant in the party’s primary election conducted on May 29, 2026.

It argued that the suit lacked competence as it was filed outside the 14-day period allowed by law.

The party argued further that while the plaintiff wants the court to nullify the nomination of its candidates, none of the candidates who would be affected by the outcome of the suit was made parties, to afford them the opportunity of being heard.

The party further described the suit as “premature”, arguing that the plaintiff failed to give the required 21 days’ pre-action notice.

It told the court that its primary was conducted in accordance with all relevant laws and guidelines, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has since recognised its outcome and the list of candidates duly submitted to the electoral umpire in the prescribed format.

It further argued that, contrary to the plaintiff’s contention, the National Chairman and the National Organising Secretary could validly sign and submit candidates’ lists and forms to INEC where the National Secretary is unavailable, in line with Article 18 of the party’s constitution and Regulations 25(3) and 28(2) of INEC’s Guidelines.

Accord Party added: “INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties did not in any way specify that the plaintiff herein must sign the forwarding letter, neither did the Constitution of the second defendant require her (the plaintiff) to sign.

“The National Executives of the party expressly authorized the fourth defendant to co-sign with the 3rd Defendant. No wrong has been done.”

Relying on the Supreme Court’s decision in Jegede v. INEC, Accord Party argued that even if only its National Chairman had signed, “the plaintiff’s case is still bound to fail because the signature of the National Chairman suffices on the authority of Jegede v. INEC.”

In a counter-affidavit deposed to by its National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem, the party told the court that, contrary to the plaintiff’s claim that her responsibilities were usurped by the National Organising Secretary, she had actually abandoned her duties.

“The plaintiff is the National Secretary, but she had stopped attending the meetings of the National Working Committee, which under our party’s constitution comprises the National Executive Officers.

“She did not attend the past three consecutive National Working Committee meetings.

“As the Chief Executive of the second defendant, I can sign any document on behalf of the party, except where either the National Executive Council or the Convention sees the need for the contrary.

“By virtue of Article 18(1) of the Accord Constitution, I am the Chief Executive of Accord, and by virtue of 18(1)(v), I have the power to ‘assign specific functions to any member or officer of the party.’

“On 24th May, 2026, the National Working Committee, under my leadership, met and resolved that I, as the National Chairman, and Elder Ibe Kenechukwu ThankGod, the National Organising Secretary, should co-sign the forwarding letter of the aspirants who are eventually successful.

“INEC recognised the primary election conducted on 29th May, 2026 by the National Executive of the party under the supervision of the National Working Committee.

“After the successful completion of all the primaries into all contested elective positions, except presidential (which the party did not conduct any primary election into), I and Mr. Ibe forwarded the names of all our successful candidates electronically to INEC.

“Electronic submissions of all INEC forms, other than the letters, do not require physical signing of all the forms due to the large number of participating political parties and the extremely large number of candidates participating in the 2027 General Elections,” the party added.