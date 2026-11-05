Tinubu, Atiku Should Step Aside – Oyinlola

Former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has called on President Bola Tinubu and African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to withdraw from the 2027 presidential contest, saying they are too advanced in age for the job.

Naija News reports that Oyinlola gave the advice during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

The retired military officer said the two leaders had made their contributions and should now hand over to a younger generation.

“Tinubu and Atiku are too old to contest the 2027 presidency. They should step aside for younger people,” he stated.

Drawing from his time in office, Oyinlola said he had once declared that no one above 50 should seek to become a state governor.

“When I was in Osun, I made a declaration based on my experience in office that anybody above 50 should not aspire to be governor of a state,” he said.

In other news, the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has appointed Olujuwon Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as its Special Adviser on Political Affairs.

Naija News reports that Olujuwon formally assumed the role on Wednesday during a visit to the group’s national secretariat in Abuja, where its National Coordinator, Sunday Asuku, welcomed him and he toured the facility.

After the tour, Olujuwon said he accepted the appointment because he believed the Tinubu administration’s reforms deserved to be sustained beyond 2027.

He urged Nigerians, especially youths, to back the President’s re-election.