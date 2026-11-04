Atiku, Melaye, Others Arrive Sokoto For ADC Presidential Campaign

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has arrived at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, for the formal flag-off of his presidential campaign.

Also in Sokoto for the event were former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad, and former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.

Naja’atu arrived with the former Vice-President.

Atiku’s arrival drew a large crowd of supporters and residents, many of whom gathered at the airport and along the route to welcome him.

The huge turnout was expected to slow his movement to the campaign venue.

Earlier, some youths said to be APC supporters reportedly attempted to block roads leading to the venue.

They were, however, overwhelmed by the large crowd, allowing movement to the venue to continue.

This comes hours after ADC revealed the venue for the kickoff of its presidential campaign rally in Sokoto State.

Presidential Campaign Coordinator in Sokoto State, Senator Ibrahim Lamido, disclosed that the campaign kick-off will be held at the ADC secretariat along Ilorin Road, Sokoto, on Wednesday.

He assured that necessary arrangements have been made to host dignitaries and party supporters for the campaign activity.

The disclosure follows allegations by the party that the Sokoto State government wants to intimidate its followers and supporters, prompting it to keep the venue for the inaugural Presidential Campaign secret.