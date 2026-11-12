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US Withdraw From FIFA U-17 World Cup Over Middle East Security Concern

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By Ernest Victor
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U-17 Men's World Cup trophy
U-17 Men's World Cup trophy

Key Takeaways

  • The United States have withdrawn from the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar over security concerns linked to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.
  • According to The Athletic, players learnt of the withdrawal on November 11 after the team completed preparations for a training camp in Atlanta.
  • FIFA is preparing for the expanded tournament’s second edition, scheduled to begin on November 19 in Qatar under the 48-team format.

The United States have withdrawn from the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar over security concerns linked to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, just eight days before the tournament begins on November 19.

According to The Athletic, the players were informed of the decision on Wednesday, November 11, after the team had completed preparations for a training camp in Atlanta. The squad, coached by Alex Aldaz, was expected to feature promising youngsters, including Malik Jakupovic of Philadelphia Union, Robert Turdean of Chicago Fire and Vinny Garcia of LA Galaxy.

The Americans were drawn in Group B alongside Montenegro, Chile and Algeria, with their opening match against Montenegro scheduled for November 21. Their withdrawal means they will not participate in the competition despite having announced their squad last week.

The United States have never won the tournament, with their best performance coming in 1999 when they finished fourth. They were eliminated in the round of 32 at last year’s edition after losing to Morocco.

The development comes as FIFA prepares for the second edition of its expanded U-17 World Cup format, which increased the number of participating teams from 24 to 48 and changed the competition from a biennial to an annual event.

Qatar is scheduled to host the tournament annually from 2025 to 2029.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Ernest Victor is a news writer at Naija News with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in news reporting, writing and editing. He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Mass Communication from Kwara State University and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in the same field from the University of Lagos.
Before joining Naija News as a sports writer in 2021, Ernest worked with several digital and mainstream media organisations (Lagos Traffic Radio and Lasgidi FM), where he gained extensive experience in news presentation, interviewing, news gathering, storytelling and editorial production. You can reach him via Email: Ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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