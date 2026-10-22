Osun: Tinubu Campaign Council Brings Adeleke, APC, PDP, Accord Leaders Together Today

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke is set to lead a coalition of political leaders from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Accord in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Former governors Bisi Akande and Adegboyega Oyetola are among the prominent politicians expected to participate in the inauguration of the Osun State chapter of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council in Osogbo on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

The development was announced in a statement issued by Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson for Adeleke, who is also the state coordinator of the campaign council, Naija News reports.

According to the statement, the council will bring together serving and former elected officials, lawmakers, party executives and other political stakeholders from the three parties to support Tinubu’s presidential campaign.

Among the APC leaders listed are former governor Bisi Akande, former governor Oyetola, former Senator Iyiola Omisore, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Senator Jide Omoworare, Senator Sola Adeyeye and Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji.

Other APC figures expected to participate include Otunba Titilayo Ponnle, Engr Akintunde Adegboye, Engr Mumini Olabanji and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Foluke Etteh.

The list also features former federal and state lawmakers, including Senator Sunday Fajinmi, Senator Mudashir Hussain, Olubunmi Etteh, Adejare Bello, Wale Afolabi and Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.

Members of the APC state executive committee, as well as candidates for the National Assembly and Osun State House of Assembly, are also expected to be part of the council.

The Accord and PDP groups will feature several political figures, including Professor Wale Oladipo, Prince Kola Adewusi, Erelu Olusola Obada, Dr Olu Alabi, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Alhaja Atinuke Oyawoye, Barrister Kolapo Alimi and Reverend Bunmi Jenyo.

Others named are Senator Lere Oyewumi, Bamidele Salam, Adewale Morufu Adewale, Clement Akanni, Soji Adetunji, Lukman Mudashiru and Lanre Ladebo.

The statement added that Accord candidates for the National Assembly, alongside serving and former members of the Osun State House of Assembly, would also be represented.

Local government chairpersons and grassroots political leaders from across the state’s local government areas are expected to participate in the campaign structure.

Their inclusion, according to the statement, is intended to ensure that different parts of Osun State are represented in the campaign activities.

Other political stakeholders named include Pastor Victor Akande, Prince Bola Ajao, Nathaniel Ojetola, Wunmi Otunla, Barrister Ebenezer Bolarinwa and Alhaji Adeyela Adeleke.