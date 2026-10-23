Two Suspected Thugs Killed As Gunmen Attack NDC Candidate’s Convoy

Two suspected political thugs have been killed after they allegedly attacked the convoy of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Ezza South State Constituency seat in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rollins Nwali.

The attackers were allege to be loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), according to security sources who spoke with SaharaReporters.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday afternoon as Nwali and his team returned from the Amazekewe community.

Sources said the gunmen, allegedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pump-action guns, opened fire on the convoy.

The security personnel attached to the candidate were said to have first moved Nwali and his aides to safety before engaging the attackers in a gun duel.

One of the assailants reportedly died at the scene, while the second was said to have died later in the hospital.

The attacker who died on the spot was identified as Jude Nwamgbada.

“They are the same APC people that attacked journalists in September. They attacked NDC House Assembly candidate but DSS officers attached to him repelled them and killed one. The second one is also alleged to have died this morning in hospital though I don’t have concrete confirmation of his death. This one that died on the spot is Jude Nwamgbada,” a source said.

Confirming the incident in a post on his Facebook page, Nwali said his vehicle was burnt during the attack, but no member of his team was hurt.

“My motorcade was attacked today by armed hoodlums who opened fire on our vehicles while we were returning from Amazekewe. My Toyota Hilux was set ablaze and completely burnt in the attack. Thankfully, we are all safe, and I sincerely appreciate the professionalism and gallantry of the security agencies who ensured our safety,” he wrote.

The candidate expressed regret over the deaths recorded among the attackers.

“My heartfelt sympathy goes out to those affected and their families. Regardless of the circumstances, the loss of human life is deeply regrettable,” he said.

Nwali urged young people in the area not to allow desperate politicians to use them for violence.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used by individuals desperate for political power who have no genuine plans for you or your families. No political ambition is worth the life of any young person, and no young person should have to lose their life in pursuit of another person’s political ambition,” he stated.

He vowed that the attack would not discourage him from pursuing his political ambition.

“As for us, we are prepared to make the sacrifices necessary to serve our people, and I assure you that no amount of intimidation or violence will deter us from this course,” he added.