NDC Withdraws Recognition For Diaspora Chapters

The national leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that it has withdrawn recognition from all diaspora chapters of the party.

A statement on Sunday by the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said the decision is in compliance with a court order.

He pointed out that Justice Peter Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama had ruled that, “no political party registered in Nigeria has the legal authority to establish, operate or supervise chapters outside the country’s territorial boundaries.”

According to him, the court further held that “diaspora chapters of Nigerian political parties were illegal, unconstitutional, and unknown to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Based on this, the NDC said it is halting recognition of foreign chapters of the party and all earlier recognitions are hereby withdrawn.

The party, however, appreciated the support from the diaspora chapters, especially for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi and urged them to sustain the vigour.

Naija News reports that it added that its legal department will continue to study the court judgment and provide necessary guidance on next steps to be taken.

“The National Leadership of the NDC has reviewed its relationship with foreign chapters of the party operating in the diaspora and wishes to make the following clarifications:

“The NDC wishes to withhold recognition of foreign chapters of the party in the diaspora.

“We are deeply appreciative of the immense support of various foreign chapters in the diaspora. We are grateful for their unwavering loyalty, guidance, and contributions to the party.

“However, as a political party committed to the virtues of accountability, transparency, and due process, we are aware of a subsisting court judgment restricting political parties from organizing foreign-based chapters.

“In the matter between Prof. Ali Alao v. All Progressives Congress (APC) & Anor, Suit No: CV/187/2025, it was decided by Justice Peter Kekemeke at the FCT High Court in Maitama that, _”no political party registered in Nigeria has the legal authority to establish, operate or supervise chapters outside the country’s territorial boundaries.”_ The court further held that _”diaspora chapters of Nigerian political parties were illegal, unconstitutional, and unknown to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”_

“Therefore, the NDC, in deference to the said judgment, is halting recognition of foreign chapters of the party and all earlier recognitions are hereby withdrawn.

“In jurisdictions where more than one group exists, a harmonization process has been initiated by the party to bring them under one umbrella.

“The party is currently studying the judgment and has referred same to its Legal Department for further advice and guidance.

“The party is aware of the tremendous interest that Nigerians in the diaspora have in our candidates, especially our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and we thank them and encourage them to sustain such interest with more vigour.

“We encourage our supporters in the diaspora to continue to meet and interact, and we shall remain in touch with them through appropriate and legal channels.

“Collectively, we must work hard to build a Nigeria of our dreams. We must rescue Nigeria from its present state of drift and hopelessness foisted on it by the rudderless APC.

“A New Nigeria is POssible!.“