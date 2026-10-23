One Dead, Three Injured In Attack On NDC Candidate’s Convoy – Police

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed that one person died and three others sustained injuries in the attack on the convoy of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Ezza South State Constituency, Rollins Offia-Nwali.

Naija News reports that the command’s spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident in Abakaliki on Friday.

Ukandu said the attack occurred at about 4 pm on Thursday in Amaezekwe community, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the command received a distress call about unrest in the community and promptly deployed officers to the area.

“Upon arrival, the operatives found four individuals with gunshot wounds and a burnt vehicle.

“One of the victims was confirmed dead at the hospital, while the three others are receiving medical treatment,” the police spokesperson said.

Offia-Nwali, in a statement to journalists in Abakaliki, said suspected political thugs attacked his convoy and set his Toyota Hilux van on fire.

He said he and members of his team escaped without injury.

The NDC candidate commiserated with those affected and appealed to young people in the state not to allow politicians to use them to pursue selfish ambitions.

“No political ambition is worth the life of any young person,” he said.