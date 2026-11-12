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Eric Chelle Urges Super Eagles To Win Both Tanzania AFCON Qualifiers

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By Ernest Victor
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Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle
Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle

Key Takeaways

  • Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has urged Nigeria to beat Tanzania in both matches to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the 2027 AFCON.
  • Nigeria enter the double-header after a three-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau, with Chelle calling on his players to secure all six available points.
  • Nigeria will host Tanzania in Uyo on November 13 before travelling to Zanzibar for the return fixture on November 17.

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has challenged his players to win both matches against Tanzania as Nigeria seeks to strengthen its chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles will host the Taifa Stars at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, November 13, before travelling to Zanzibar for the return fixture at the Amman Stadium on Tuesday, November 17.

The Super Eagles head into the double-header under pressure following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their previous qualifying match.

Chelle has urged the players to put the setback behind them and secure all six available points from the two encounters.

The Malian tactician said the team understood the importance of the fixtures and must work hard to deliver positive results.

“We must work hard in these two matches and do everything to win. It is important to sustain the hope, and all the players are in that mood to banish the memory of that defeat to Guinea-Bissau and show their true quality,” Chelle told thenff.com.

The former Mali international also expressed satisfaction with the atmosphere in the team’s camp, noting that the players remained focused on winning both matches.

“The spirit in camp is high and everyone is focused on achieving victory in both matches,” he added.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Ernest Victor is a news writer at Naija News with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in news reporting, writing and editing. He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Mass Communication from Kwara State University and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in the same field from the University of Lagos.
Before joining Naija News as a sports writer in 2021, Ernest worked with several digital and mainstream media organisations (Lagos Traffic Radio and Lasgidi FM), where he gained extensive experience in news presentation, interviewing, news gathering, storytelling and editorial production. You can reach him via Email: Ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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