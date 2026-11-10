Tanzania Withdraw Two Players, Call Up Nado For Super Eagles Clash

Tanzania have withdrawn Clement Mzize and Dickson Job from their squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double-header against Nigeria and called up Azam FC winger Iddi Seleman Nado as their replacement.

The Young Africans duo will miss both matches after suffering fresh injury setbacks, prompting their club to request that they remain in Tanzania for further medical assessments and treatment.

Tanzania Football Federation Director of Media and Communications, Clifford Ndimbo, confirmed that the players had been granted permission to continue their recovery at Young Africans.

Mzize and Job had only recently returned to competitive action following lengthy injury layoffs, but their latest problems have ruled them out of the crucial encounters against the Super Eagles.

Their withdrawal prompted head coach Miguel Gamondi to invite Nado, who joined the Tanzanian delegation that travelled to Uyo on Monday.

The 31-year-old winger has scored once in 11 appearances for the Taifa Stars and will now have an opportunity to feature in the two-legged qualifying games.

His inclusion takes Tanzania’s squad to 22 players as they seek their first victory in the qualifying campaign.

The Taifa Stars have collected just one point from their opening two matches, recording one draw and one defeat, leaving them under pressure to improve their position in the group.

Tanzania will face Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, November 13, before hosting the return fixture at the Amman Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday, November 17.