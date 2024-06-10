Minimum Wage: SGF Receives Tripartite Committee Report

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has officially received the recommendations of the 37-member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage.

The report, aimed at revising the wage standards for Nigerian workers, is set to be forwarded to President Bola Tinubu shortly.

This update was provided by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen, who issued a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The committee, led by Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji, was inaugurated by President Tinubu on January 30, following the guidelines set by the Minimum Wage Act of 2019.

The primary objective of the Tripartite Committee has been to evaluate and recommend a new national minimum wage for workers across both the public and private sectors.

The statement reads, “The Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage has concluded its assignment and submitted Report to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, 10th June, 2024.

“A formal presentation of the Report will be made to Mr. President for appropriate action, when the leadership of the Organised Labour as well as representatives of Government and Organised Private Sector, who are presently in Geneva, Switzerland for the ongoing International Labour Organisation ILO Conference, return to the country”.

The president is expected to look at the report and arrive at a middle ground, following its proposal of a N62,000 minimum wage and the rejection by organized labour.