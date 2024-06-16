Man, Lover Die While Having S3x In Ondo

A man identified as Eric and his yet-to-be-identified lover reportedly died while having s3x at an apartment located in the Ayeyemi area of Ondo town, Ondo State.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened last Thursday as the deceased lovers were found stuck together in a sexual position and both naked.

According to Nation, a witness said both lovers were electrocuted while having sex, and it took the intervention of a medical doctor to separate them.

According to the witness: “The generator running on their premises was still on and a phone was seen charging on a socket placed on the bed. It may be possible that they had contact with a naked wire, resulting in their electrocution.

“It was relatives of the man that found them dead when they checked on him after he didn’t answer his phone calls the following day. They looked through a window, spotted the bodies, and then broke down the door to enter.”

Confirming the incident, the Ondo Police spokesman, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said an investigation has commenced into the circumstances that led to the death of the man and his girlfriend in the State.

“The man and the woman are lovers known by both relatives. They died in the room but they were not stuck together. We are yet to know the cause but investigation had commenced.”