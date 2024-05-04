BREAKING: Real Madrid Become LaLiga Champions

Real Madrid has been confirmed as La Liga champions for the 2023-2024 season.

Naija News reports that Real Madrid’s latest victory was sealed on Saturday (today) following the club’s 3-0 home win against Cadiz.

Girona, their closest rivals in the La Liga race, had earlier suffered an unexpected 4-2 defeat to Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men cruised to become champions today, thanks to goals from Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu, who helped secure the 3 goals against Cardiz.

Madrid’s latest win marks the club’s 36th La Liga title.

Madrid won the La Liga title with a total of 87 points after 34 fixtures while Barcelon’s loss leaves them in third place with 73 points, one less than Girona.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid is set to host Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash, with the game level at 2-2.