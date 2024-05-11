France President Begs Real Madrid To Release Kylian Mbappe For 2024 Paris Olympics

France President Emmanuel Macron has urged Real Madrid to permit Kylian Mbappe to play for France during the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer.

This is coming barely a day after Kylian Mbappe announced that he is leaving Paris Saint Germain at the end of this season.

Mbappe’s contract with the French giants will expire on June 30, 2024, but has a year extension included in the deal which the 25-year-old France international is not willing to sign.

The Frenchman who has been playing for PSG since 2017 is expected to move to Real Madrid, his favourite childhood club.

Though he and Madrid are yet to make any official statement concerning the speculations, Macron who has always wanted Mbappe to remain in Paris, is convinced that Madrid is the player’s next destination.

Unfortunately, Real Madrid have warned their players that they may not be released for the Olympic games since it is not a FIFA competition.

This means that if Mbappe joins the club at the end of this season, he might be subjected to the rule, a possibility that forced Macron to make an open appeal to Madrid.

“I’m counting on Real Madrid to free up Kylian for the Olympic Games so he can come play with the French team,” Macron said in a video posted on X.

Note that the football aspect of the Olympics will kick off from July 24 to August 9. This means that the competition will start barely two weeks after the Euro 2024 which Kylian Mbappe will play in.

If Mbappe features in the two back-to-back competitions, he will barely have up to one week to rest before the new season kicks in.