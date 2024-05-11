Why Borussia Dortmund Will Make More Money If Real Madrid Defeat Them In UCL Final

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid on June 1, is coming with a couple of interesting twists.

Borussia Dortmund who have never won the Champions League title despite playing in one final before this season’s final, are certain to make some good money from the tournament this season.

Interestingly, whether they win the tournament or not against Real Madrid, they are entitled to at least 20 million euros due to the conditions in the contract Real Madrid signed with them while buying Jude Bellingham.

Recall that Jude Bellingham moved from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for a transfer fee worth €103 million on July 1, 2023. Since then, he has been outstanding scoring 22 goals and providing 10 assists in 39 games in all competitions.

There is a clause in his contract with Real Madrid that will earn Borussia Dortmund €5 million if the Spanish giants win the Champions League with him.

Not only that, Real Madrid will pay Borussia Dortmund another €2 million if Bellingham makes it to the Champions League team of the tournament.

Aside from that, the German Bundesliga giants will earn €15.5 million which is the official prize money paid to the second runner-up.

This means that if Dortmund lose to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, the German side will make nothing less than €25 million. But if they manage to beat the Spanish giants in the final, the Black and Yellow will make only the prize money of €20 million. They could also make an extra €2 million if Bellingham makes it to the team of the tournament.