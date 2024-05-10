I’m Not Bothered About 2024 Ballon d’Or – Vinicius Junior

Despite being seen as one of the favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, Vinicius Junior has stressed that he is not bothered about personal awards but the success of his team.

Vinicius Junior, a 23-year-old Brazilian forward, has been performing exceptionally well in the world of football.

He is known for his incredible dribbling skills and has scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists in 36 games in all competitions for Real Madrid this season.

Vinicius has also been instrumental in Madrid’s Champions League journey, having scored five goals and provided five assists in nine matches, leading the club to qualify for their 18th UCL final in history.

Recently, after Madrid’s victory over Liverpool in the Champions League, coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the potential winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or, and he hinted that Vinicius is close to winning it.

Also, his performance this season has earned him praise from former Nigeria midfielder Sunday Oliseh, who believes that Vinicius deserves to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or based on his fine form.

However, the 23-year-old Brazilian winger said, “Everyone talks about the Ballon d’Or but I’m very calm. I want to win another Champions League with this team.

“I can do great things this season and then I have to go with Brazil [for the Copa América]. I always think about the teams first and then me.

“We were able to place the best team in the world in another final. We have 25 stars in the team, and all of us have worked hard to achieve our aim which is to go to London [for the Champions League final] and to win La Liga. We have won La Liga, we are going to London.”