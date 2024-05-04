Tinubu Govt Now Call My Name Everyday, Organises Town Hall Meetings Over My Matter – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has claimed that some agencies of the Bola Tinubu government now call his names and organise town hall meetings to talk about him.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, stated that he is not bothered about the development, calling on his supporters to continue to keep the government on its toes.

H stated these on Friday in Canada during a “thank you” visit to appreciate Nigerians living in the country for the support offered him during the 2023 campaign/ general elections.

While responding to questions about the last general election in Nigeria, the LP chieftain added that many people would be shocked if they knew what he goes through every day.

He said: “If I tell people, and I say it every day, what I go through, you will ask me why am I in this thing. You will ask me why I am still doing this; who do you still have to bother? But I’m in it. Every now and then, you see various agencies of government, tools of government, even when I am not running any election, calling me names every day. They now organize town hall meetings just for me.

“No problem. It doesn’t bother me. Let’s keep doing what we were doing. We did well. And we should be proud of it and continue in that trajectory.”