Former Minister Of Education, Kenneth Gbagi Is Dead

A former Minister of Education and the 2023 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, is dead.

Naija News learned that the industrialist died on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the age of 62 after a brief illness. The Delta politician was said to have died at a Lagos State hospital.

In a statement signed by his eldest son, Chief Emuoboh Gbagi, the family asked Nigerians to spare their thoughts and prayers for them during this challenging time of loss.

The statement read, “It is with profound sadness but gratitude to God that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, and brother.

“Olorogun Kenneth Omemavwa Gbagi, former Minister of Education, departed this life on the 4th of May 2024 at the age of 62.

“We take comfort in the fond memories of his life, his achievements, and the impact he made on the lives of countless individuals and communities.

“We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this challenging time of loss.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Profile Of Gbagi

Born in Sapele, Delta State, in a Catholic hospital by the Cemetery at Ogodo Road on September 22, 1961, Gbagi attended Bishop Johnson Memory Primary School, Sapele. At 14, he left for Kosofe Secondary School, Mile 12 in Lagos.

After his secondary education, Gbagi worked with a Foreign Service before travelling abroad to further his education. While in Hong Kong, he shot a movie titled The Birth of Hong Kong in 1993.

This gave him some money to pay his tuition fee at Sans Thomas University in the Philippines, where he read political science. He left Sans Thomas University and graduated as a criminologist from the Philippine College of Criminology.

Gbagi returned to Nigeria for his National Youth Service (NYSC) and served at the Police College in Ikeja, where he taught criminology.

He later went back to School and made distinction at the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos. He was the youngest lawyer ever to head the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria.

His investments in Nigeria include GKO Group of Companies, Geekos Investments, Woodridge Hotels Group, and Robinson Shopping Plaza in Warri.