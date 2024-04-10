Repatriate Your Wealth To South-East – Enugu Traditional Ruler Urges Ndigbo

Advertisement

The newly appointed Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Ikechukwu Asadu, has expressed his commitment to encouraging Ndigbo in Nigeria and abroad to bring back their wealth for the development of the South East region.

Igwe Asadu, the traditional ruler of Edem Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, emphasized his intention to align with Governor Peter Mbah‘s economic revitalization agenda to significantly boost the economy of the State and the South East as a whole.

During a reception in his honour at his country home, Igwe Asadu conveyed his gratitude to Governor Mbah for entrusting him with this important role and urged the traditional rulers in the state to rally behind him, assuring them that their well-being would be a top priority.

“I am excited that the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Barr. Peter Mbah appointed me the Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council. This appointment means a lot to me. It means that the dividends of democracy are reaching everywhere and it means that the government is fair and human-faced.

“My community, Edem Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom has been represented and I am particularly happy because the Governor of Enugu State is empowering the youths.

“I will bring positive changes to the traditional ruler institution in Enugu State. The Governor is purposeful, smart, and mindful. I read his manifesto and I love it. I will key into it. I am experienced, having worked at home and abroad. I have worked as a civil servant in Anambra and Enugu States before travelling abroad to practice Nursing for 28 years now. I will work with his economic empowerment agenda and encourage our people, both at home and abroad, to invest in Enugu State.

“I want traditional rulers in the state to open their minds to change because change is coming. I am going to bring value and substance to the traditional ruler institution in the state,” Vanguard quoted the traditional ruler saying.

During the press conference held at the reception event, the traditional ruler of Iggah Ancient Kingdom in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Igwe Herbert Ukuta, emphasized that Igwe Asadu’s appointment was well-deserved due to his commitment to human empowerment and philanthropic endeavours.

Igwe Ukuta, recently appointed as the 3rd Deputy Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council by Governor Mbah, expressed confidence that Igwe Asadu would align with the governor’s innovative strategies and work towards restoring the values of traditional institutions in the state.

In response to this development, the Acting Town Union President of Edem Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom, Grace Onyishi, conveyed the community’s overwhelming joy at Igwe Asadu’s appointment.

She urged other traditional rulers in the state to follow Igwe Asadu’s example of prioritizing the well-being of his community in all his endeavours.