Peter Mbah, Other Southeast Govs Conspiring To Destroy Us – IPOB Raises Alarm

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, and other Southeast governors of conspiring to destroy the group.

Naija News reports that IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, raised the alarm in a statement issued on Monday.

Powerful said IPOB is working hard to provide security and direction that many Southeastern Governors have failed to deliver.

He further alleged that IPOB’s counterparts in the North are being funded and protected by the Nigerian government, unlike Southeastern governors.

Emma Powerful added that the conspiracy to destroy IPOB would fail because they remain the last line of defense in the region.

The statement read: “The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great and amiable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the plan of the Nigeria selected Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mba, to destroy IPOB in that state.

“It is unfortunate that Peter Mba wants to tread the path of shame and destruction, which he has seen backfire on others who have tried.

“IPOB is working hard to provide security and direction that many Southeastern Governors have refused or failed to provide.

“While their counterparts in the Northern territory are being funded and protected by the Nigerian government, Southeastern Governors are conspiring to destroy IPOB, who is their last line of defense in Biafra Land.”