EFCC Returns Recovered Assets To Enugu Gov, Peter Mba

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has transferred 14 recovered assets to Governor Peter Mba of Enugu State.

The Chairman of the commission, Ola Olukoyede, confirmed this development today during the handover ceremony at the EFCC Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

The anti-graft agency boss stated that these assets were forfeited to the Federal Government.

Olukoyede mentioned that the EFCC initiated an investigation into this matter back in 2007 and successfully prosecuted the individuals involved.

He also highlighted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu authorized the transfer of various assets, such as real estate, radio and television equipment, and medical facilities, to the Enugu State Government in response to a request from the EFCC.

Meanwhile, a former spokesman for the defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has called for a reform of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that Bwala made the call during an appearance on Arise Television on Tuesday morning.

His comment comes against the backdrop of the anti-graft agency’s resolve to prosecute the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The EFCC is seeking to arraign Bello on 19 counts bordering on alleged money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N80.2 billion.

Speaking on the development, Bwala said the chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, shot himself in the leg during an interview he gave on Tuesday.

He said, “I don’t think, at this stage, anyone should doubt that the EFCC needs reform. In the interview he had on Tuesday, he shot himself with so many types of bullets, showing the world that it is a disproportionate application of their principles.

“One, he said he would give the governor a chance to come to his office through the back door for an interview, which nobody gets, and the law is that everyone is equal and nobody is above the law.

“Secondly, it also shows the zeal with which he (Yahaya Bello) must be arrested. There are similar cases before him (EFCC chairman), to which he has given a preliminary indictment, but the person has not been arrested.

“A good example is the suspended Humanitarian Minister, and there’s no drama around her. He even said it’s not about her but the system. In one breath, it’s about personality; in another, it’s not.”