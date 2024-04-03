UK Varsities To Layoff Workers, As Enrolment By Nigerians, Others Foreign Nationals Drop

Advertisement

No fewer than 15 universities in the United Kingdom have disclosed plans to reduce staff numbers and discontinue some academic programs due to a marked decrease in enrolment from international students, including those from Nigeria.

A report by University World News highlights this downturn in student numbers, particularly at the postgraduate level.

Naija News reports that the decline in foreign student enrolment is attributed to several factors, including policy changes by the UK government that have reduced certain concessions previously available to international students.

Furthermore, the global surge in the cost of living is anticipated to deter foreign students at the undergraduate level as well.

Advertisement

Institutions across the board, from the elite Russell Group Universities to mid-tier and Scottish universities, are feeling the impact of these changes.

The situation has prompted universities to take drastic measures to mitigate financial challenges.

According to reports, Robert Gordon University (RGU) has implemented a voluntary severance scheme in response to staff redundancies, which have arisen due to financial strains exacerbated by a significant drop in international student numbers.

Advertisement

This decline is partly due to the post-Brexit changes to UK immigration policies, which have made the UK a less attractive study destination for students from abroad.

RGU has pointed to increased cost pressures and a substantial reduction in public funding as additional challenges compounding the situation.