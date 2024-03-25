Full List Of Countries That Have Restricted, Banned Binance

At least 19 countries have restricted or banned the popular global cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance.

Naija News reports that in Nigeria and some countries, Binance has been accused of fixing exchange rates and engaging in illegal transactions.

Like other governments around the world, the Nigerian government has been investigating money laundering and terrorism financing transactions perpetrated on the currency exchange platform.

The federal government also accused and charged Binance of evading tax, failing to register with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and currency speculation.

The Nigerian government had requested at least $10 billion as retribution from Binance for profiting from “its illegal transactions” in Nigeria.

Following the development, the Nigerian government also arrested the two Biance executives and seized their International passports as part of a broader clampdown on crypto platforms.

A Federal High Court in Abuja ordered Binance Holdings Limited to provide the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with the comprehensive data or information of all persons from Nigeria trading on its platform.

Below is the list of countries that have banned or restricted Binance.

1. United Kingdom

2. Japan

3. Italy

4. Canada

5. Belgium

6. Nigeria

7. Australia

8. India

9. Netherlands

10. Thailand

11. Philippines

12. Germany

13. France

14. Bangladesh

15. Iran

16. Vietnam

17. Kazakhstan

18. Malaysia

19. China.