Binance Reacts To Escape Of Executive From Nigerian Custody

Popular cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance has reacted to the escape of one of its executives from the custody of the Nigerian custody.

Recall that Nadeem Anjarwalla, one of the two Binance executives detained in Nigeria for alleged tax evasion and other offences, escaped from lawful custody last week Friday.

Naija News gathered that Anjarwalla escaped from the Abuja guest house where he and his colleague were detained after guards on duty led him to a nearby mosque for prayers in the spirit of the ongoing Ramadan fast.

The 38-year-old Briton, who also has Kenyan citizenship, is believed to have flown out of Abuja using a Middle East airliner.

In an email exchange with Naija News on Monday, the crypto exchange platform disclosed that it was informed that Anjarwalla was no longer in Nigerian custody.

Binance said it does not know the specific details of Anjarwalla’s whereabouts, stressing that it is primarily concerned about the safety of its employees.

It said it is collaborating with local authorities in Nigeria to ensure the safety of its employees and resolve all lingering issues with the Nigerian government.

“We were made aware that Nadeem is no longer in Nigerian custody. Our primary focus remains on the safety of our employees and we are working collaboratively with Nigerian authorities to quickly resolve this issue,” the company said.