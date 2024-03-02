Canada, Poland, Belgium… 10 Best Countries Nigerians Can Relocate (Japa) To [Full List]

The search for greener pastures and better opportunities has seen Nigerians leave the country in large numbers in recent years.

Naija News understands that Data has shown that Nigerians make up the largest population of migrants from the African continent to developed countries.

A 2020 study published by the Centre for Global Development found that the number of Nigerians who relocated abroad had jumped from 450,000 in 1990 to 1.4 million in 2019. It is safe to say that the number has drastically increased in 2024.

However, with Nigerians migrating to other countries, some have been unfortunate and have found themselves deported back to their country.

Aside from seeking greener pastures, many Nigerians travel for business reasons, some for academic purposes, some searching for jobs, while some seek to live better lives away from the stress of home.

To guide your ‘japa’ decision, Naija News reveals ten countries that would benefit Nigerians planning to migrate.

1. Canada

Canada’s official languages include English and French. Recently, Nigerian citizens seem to have fallen in love with the country.

Canada now boasts a vast number of Nigerians owing to their friendly immigration criteria.

The North American country is the second-largest second to Russia.

A Nigerian with relevant skills, academic qualifications, and job qualifications can go through the provincial nomination system or the federal express entry migration system. Another way is by securing a Canadian job with a Canadian employer.

It would be easier to get a permanent residency if you obtained your high school and college certificate in English Language and have a master’s degree.

Canada also supports migration with family if you want to live with your wife, children, parents, and siblings. Obtaining Canadian citizenship takes about three years.

2. Switzerland

Switzerland’s official languages include French, German, Romansh, and Italian.

Switzerland is a beautiful country with a good quality of life, and it also has a low rate of unemployment.

However, you should know it takes up to 10 years to earn citizenship in Switzerland.

3. Australia

Australia, described as the next big thing after the United Kingdom and Canada for Nigerians, has been cited as one of the best countries to migrate to as a Nigerian.

The country, aside from the distance, offers quality life to all, irrespective of race or religious background.

Australia, just like Canada, is continuously seeking skilled labour from different parts of the world to fill up vacant slots in workplaces.

Despite its extreme weather, Australia has recorded a high influx of immigrants from around the world (Nigeria included).

4. Poland

Poland is a great country as it offers excellent opportunities for survival. It is an ideal country for Nigerians who wish to relocate abroad.

The country has a rich culture and encourages diversity among dwellers. Poland is budget-friendly. Their local currency is called the Polish Zloty.

Depending on your work type, you could earn about 150 to 300 dollars a day.

However, there has reportedly been a very high visa denial rate in 2024.

5. Singapore

Singapore speaks English, Mandarin Chinese, Standard Mandarin, Tamil, and Malay.

As one of the wealthiest countries in the world, Singapore is one of the best countries for Nigerians to migrate to.

The country is an Island and is regarded as one of the global financial centres of the Asian continent, with a small population.

You will need an employment permit to get started, and attaining citizenship could take as much as ten years.

6. Germany

Germany is a top European country and a dream country for most migrants, but getting a visa to the country is not easy.

Germany is an excellent choice for Nigerians who want to relocate abroad

The country is quite populated, with as many as 80 million people, but not more populated than Nigeria. To fit in, you might want to learn some basics of their language, German Deutsch.

Germany boasts a robust economy and is far ahead of many countries.

7. Hungary

It is quite possible to get a visa to Hungary very quickly. It is one of the best countries that Nigerians can easily migrate to.

Places like Budapest and Debrecen are cities you would love to live in.

The local Hungarian currency is called the Hungarian Forint. With about 15 dollars, your meal for the day is sorted. Accommodation per night could take you about 20 to 25 dollars.

8. Slovakia

Slovakia shares borders with Hungary, Poland, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and Austria in central Europe. They use Euros as their local currency.

Known for mountainous areas with a small population of about 5 million people, its capital city is Bratislava.

If you are good with budgeting and managing your expenditure, it won’t exceed about 40 dollars per day (feeding plus accommodation).

9. Belgium

Belgium is a European country with many native English and French speakers. It is another country to migrate to from Nigeria as well quickly.

One of the easiest ways to get a permanent residency and eventually citizenship in Belgium is by getting a job there.

The Belgium residency program also enables you to relocate to Belgium permanently with your family.

If you are a beer and chocolate lover, Belgium is the country for you.

10. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates is a tax-free nation and has a very low crime rate. It attracts people from all over the world, too. The UAE is a popular destination among expats: about 80% of the country’s population are foreigners.

Though many believe the country mostly favors Muslim immigrants, UAE is home to millions of Christian migrants from different nations of the world.

UAE is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with a thriving business sector and a range of opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors.