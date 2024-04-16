War: Israel Seeks Diplomatic Sanctions Against Iran

Israel has initiated a significant diplomatic push against Iran, urging 32 countries to enforce sanctions on the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and their missile program.

Naija News reports that this move follows a direct and unprecedented assault by Iran, which launched over 300 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at Israel late on Saturday.

The assault was in retaliation for a deadly airstrike on April 1 that targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus, reportedly killing seven members of the Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.

Despite the scale of the attack, the Israeli military, with assistance from the United States and other allies, successfully intercepted 99% of the incoming threats. The impact of the attack was minimal, causing only minor damage to a military base in southern Israel.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz spearheaded the diplomatic response, aiming to intensify international pressure on Iran.

Katz, in a post via his official X account, wrote, “Alongside the military response to the firing of the missiles and the UAVs, I am leading a diplomatic offensive against Iran.

“This morning, I sent letters to 32 countries and spoke with dozens of foreign ministers and leading figures around the world, calling for sanctions to be imposed on the Iranian missile project and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be declared a terrorist organisation.”

The call for sanctions and designation of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity aligns with previous actions taken by the United States and existing EU sanctions. However, Katz did not specify all the governments he had contacted.

The Israeli government has, however, expressed its resolve to retaliate against any further aggression from Iran.

“Iran must be stopped now – before it is too late,” Katz added.