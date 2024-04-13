Iran Confirms Attacking Israel

Advertisement

Iran has officially confirmed that it launched a drone attack targeting Israel, escalating tensions in the region significantly.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on Saturday night declaring the deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) towards Israeli territory.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, revealed in a televised statement that the drones, estimated to number between 100 and 250, were launched from Iran and are expected to take several hours to reach their destination.

“We are following the threat in the airspace. It’s a threat that will take a number of hours to arrive in Israel,” Hagari stated, indicating a serious and prolonged aerial threat.

In response to the unfolding situation, Jordan has taken a firm stance, vowing to shoot down any drones that breach its airspace.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Defence Minister issued a stern warning against any cooperation with Israeli forces, stating, “Any country that opens its airspace or territory to Israel for attacking Iran will face our decisive response.”

Amid rising tensions, Israel has taken precautionary measures by closing schools and placing its military on high alert, bracing for potential impacts from the attack.

The international community has also reacted; several airlines, including Australia’s Qantas and Germany’s Lufthansa, announced reroutes of flights in the Middle East to avoid the conflict zone.

Lufthansa specifically stated that it would avoid Iranian airspace until at least Tuesday.

Furthermore, global diplomatic movements reflect the heightened security concerns, with Canada advising its citizens to avoid all travel to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank.

The Netherlands also took protective measures by deciding to keep its embassy in Tehran closed on Sunday, with plans to reassess the situation for a possible reopening on Monday.

These developments mark a significant escalation in regional tensions, potentially impacting international relations and global security as the situation continues to evolve.