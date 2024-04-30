BREAKING: House Of Reps Stops Electricity Tariff Increase

The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to stop the introduction of the new electricity tariff for Band A customers.

Naija News reports that the resolution was approved by the lower legislative chamber during its plenary session on Tuesday, subsequent to the enactment of a motion addressing pressing public concerns.

The proposal was put forth by Nkemkanma Kama, a legislator representing the Labour Party (LP) from Enonyi state.

Recall that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, had warned that there will be a total blackout in Nigeria in the next three months, if the proposed electricity tariff hike is not implemented.

The minister stated this yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Power at an investigative hearing over the recent electricity tariff hike by NERC.

This is after the Senate committee, led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, rejected the new tariff regime.

Adelabu warned that the entire sector would be grounded if the Commission fails to increase the tariff.

Adelabu said, “The entire sector will be grounded if we don’t increase the tariff. With what we have now in the next three months, the entire country will be in darkness if we don’t increase tariffs.

“The increment will catapult us to the next level. We are also Nigerians, we are also feeling the impact.”

He said $10 billion yearly for the next ten years is needed to revive the nation’s power sector and nip in the bud the challenges bedevilling it.