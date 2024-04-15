Family Needs $70,000 To Repatriate Nigerian Bodybuilder Michael Chidozie Killed By Wife in U.S.

Advertisement

Michael Chidozie, a Nigerian bodybuilder based in the United States, lost his life under tragic circumstances. On March 21, 2024, during a heated altercation at their home in Houston, Texas, Chidozie was fatally shot multiple times by his wife, Keaiirra Shavoiyae Chidozie.

The presence of their two young children during the incident only adds to the tragedy. Michael succumbed to his injuries on April 9, leaving behind a devastated family and a community in shock.

Michael Chidozie was not just a bodybuilder; he was a devoted father, a cherished son, and a friend to many. His infectious laughter and unwavering love for his family are memories that will forever be cherished by those who knew him.

The incident, occurring in the sanctity of their own home, has sparked a broad discussion about domestic violence and the devastating impact it can have on families.

Following the shooting, Keaiirra was arrested and charged with the crime. The couple’s children were immediately taken into care by a family member, dealing with the double trauma of witnessing the incident and losing their familial environment.

The legal proceedings have not only sought to bring justice to Michael but also address the ongoing needs and future of the children involved.

In the wake of this tragedy, Michael’s family has faced the enormous challenge of repatriating his body back to Nigeria, his homeland, and the place he always wished to return. Ashley C., a close family member, has initiated a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $70,000 to cover the expenses associated with his transport and funeral in Nigeria, alongside other arising legal matters.

Ashley conveyed the family’s emotions and the financial burden they face: “Dear Friends, Family, and Community, it is with heavy hearts that we come to you today to share the tragic news of the untimely passing of our beloved Chidozie Michael. His passing has left a profound void in the lives of all who knew and loved him.”