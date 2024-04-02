US Immigration Services Introduces Third Gender For Individuals Who Do Not Identify As Male Or Female

Advertisement

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has introduced a “third gender” option on citizenship forms to collect data of immigrants with greater accuracy.

The Immigration Service stated that the development was made to capture those who do not identify as male or female.

Naija News understands that initially, the USCIS forms and associated documents have only offered male and female options, which has “created significant barriers” for people who do not identify with either of the two genders.

However, in an official statement issued on Monday, the USCIS said, “We have revised Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, to provide a third gender option, ‘X’, defined as ‘Another Gender Identity.

“We are also updating guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual accordingly to account for this form revision and other forthcoming form revisions that will add a third gender option.”

According to the authority, applicants filling Form N-400 on or after April 1, 2024, “will have X immediately available as a gender option”.

It said other forms will eventually add the option.

The USCIS said “adding a third gender option helps ensure that secure identity documents and biographical data are accurate and helps both external stakeholders and individuals requesting immigration benefits”.

“It is also consistent with federal and state agencies that have adopted a third gender option, such as the US Department of State’s expanded passport services to offer gender X in their application.”