US Changes Work Permit Duration For Nigerians, Others Migrants

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has updated its policy on Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs), increasing the automatic extension period from a modest 180 days to an impressive 540 days.

This transformative initiative, heralded by President Joe Biden’s administration, aims to iron out the kinks in the access to work permits, ensuring a smoother path for eligible individuals awaiting the adjudication of their renewal applications.

As the globe pivots towards inclusivity and economic resilience, this move by the USCIS is poised to mitigate employment disruptions for non-citizens, ensuring that those authorized to work do not face unnecessary hurdles in their quest to contribute to the US economy.

Ur M. Jaddou, the Director of USCIS, underscored the significance of this step, noting that the extended period will not only prevent gaps in employment authorization but also bolster the agency’s quest for sustainable solutions and enrich the discourse with public input.

This policy enhancement aligns with the USCIS’s ongoing efforts to expedite the processing times for EADs, particularly for green card applicants. Since 2021, the agency has made strides in processing a larger volume of EAD applications and fostering engagement with communities to enhance support and accessibility for applicants.

The measure applies to eligible applicants who filed their EAD renewal applications timely or subsequent to October 7, 2023, and whose applications were still under review as of the Federal Register’s publication date.

The scheme is anticipated to safeguard the employment authorization of about 800,000 EAD renewal applicants, encompassing asylum seekers, Temporary Protected Status recipients, and green card applicants. This initiative is crucial for the nearly 600,000 to 800,000 employers who rely on these workers, ensuring the continuity of their operations without interruption.

In parallel, as the US strides forward in this regard, Canada has announced an uptick in the application fee for permanent residency, marking a 12% increase effective April 30, 2024. This adjustment reflects the nation’s adherence to regulations tied to the Consumer Price Index, albeit with a gesture of goodwill as the fee for dependent children accompanying adult applicants for permanent residence is waived.

Amid these developments, Japan has also cast its net wide, revealing plans to invite approximately 820,000 foreign workers in the transportation and logistics sectors over the next five years to address a critical labor shortfall, marking a significant increase from prior targets.

This cohesive approach by multiple nations underlines a global recognition of the vital role that foreign workers play in sustaining and enriching economies, setting a precedent for others to follow. As the US embarks on this ambitious journey, it not only fortifies its economic fabric but also reinforces its commitment to fostering an environment of opportunity and inclusivity for all.