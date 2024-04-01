Easter Sunday: Trailer Loaded With Bibles Set On Fire In Front Of American Church

Advertisement

United States authorities in a Tennessee community are looking into a case where a trailer filled with Bibles was deliberately set on fire outside a church on Easter Sunday.

Following the incident, officials confirmed no injuries as the Mount Juliet Police Department and Fire Department promptly responded to a trailer fire obstructing the entrance of the Global Vision Church at an intersection around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

A statement from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office suggested that they suspect the fire was deliberately started, though it is uncertain whether the church was the intended target.

“To uphold the integrity of the ongoing investigation, other specific details cannot be provided at this time. However, we assure the community that further updates will be shared at the appropriate juncture,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, the church’s pastor, Greg Locke, disclosed that their security cameras captured a man purportedly abandoning the trailer before setting it on fire.

Pastor Locke wrote: “There was a lady that had driven through the night to get to our church, and she was in the parking lot and was able to get the police officers here quickly, but it was quite the scene to wake up to on my first morning back from Israel.”

Several individuals on social media overwhelmingly supported the church, with many noting that the Easter services proceeded without interruptions.