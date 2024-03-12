Mr Ibu’s Corpse Arrives Enugu Ahead Of Burial (Video)

The corpse of popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has arrived in Enugu State.

Naija News learnt that his remains arrived on Tuesday and was accompanied by members of his family, including his second son.

Recall that the veteran actor died of cardiac arrest on Saturday, at 62, at Evercare Hospital in Lagos after a protracted illness that led to the amputation of one of his legs.

He was diagnosed with diseased blood vessels.

His family had solicited funds from Nigerians, saying the actor “had constant clotting of the blood in his leg [diseased blood vessels] and other health challenges posing a risk to his life, therefore the need for the amputation.”

Watch the video below:

‘List Of Countries Mr Ibu Was More Celebrated When He Was Alive’

Dominic Nwuzoru, manager of Mr Ibu, has revealed that the late movie star was even more celebrated in other African countries like Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Gambia, Gabon and Botswana, when he was alive.

In an interview with journalists on Sunday in Abuja, Dominic recalled how Mr Ibu used humour to promote peace and unity across Africa. He stressed that he always held the Nigerian flag, showing his love for his country.

According to him, the late veteran comedian was given several honours and recognitions by African leaders and communities during his lifetime.