I’m Truly Sorry, Please Forgive Me – Razaq Okoya’s Alleged First Son Seeks Reconciliation With Father

Fatai Okoya, the alleged first child of Nigerian billionaire businessman Razaq Akanni Okoya, has publicly appealed to his father to forgive him and give their relationship another chance after more than 40 years of separation.

Naija News reports that Fatai made the appeal in an open letter posted on his social media page.

In the letter, he apologized to his father and asked him to put aside whatever differences had kept them apart for decades.

He also expressed concern that they could lose more precious time without resolving their differences.

Fatai explained that he had made efforts in the past to contact his father and settle their differences, but the separation had continued to cause him emotional pain.

He maintained that despite their prolonged estrangement, Razaq Okoya remained his father and that their relationship was one he still valued.

He wrote: “More than four decades have passed, and today, I write with a humble heart, putting aside all pride to say: Dad, I am truly sorry. Please, find it in your heart to forgive me. Over the years, I have tried to reach out and make peace because the pain of our separation and the precious years we have lost weigh heavily on my heart. No matter what has happened, you remain my father, and I will forever be your first child. Dad, we cannot turn back the hands of time, but we can choose to make the years ahead different.

“Life is precious, time waits for no one, and I do not want us to lose any more opportunities to love, forgive and reconnect. I am simply asking for a chance a chance to heal, to make peace and to rebuild the bond between a father and his child. Dad, please, let love speak louder than the pain of the past. Let forgiveness open a door that has been closed for far too long. I am ready to take that step with humility, sincerity and an open heart. I love you, Dad. I miss you, and deep down, I still long for the blessing of having my father back in my life. Dad, I am truly sorry. My heart is open, my hands are extended, and my hope for reconciliation remains alive. Please, let us begin again.”