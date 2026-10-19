I Don’t Have The Capacity For That – Timini Egbuson Speaks On Womanizing, Dating Multiple Women

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has denied perceptions that he is a womanizer, explaining that his busy acting career leaves him with little time to pursue multiple romantic relationships.

Naija News reports that the actor made this known during an appearance on the Culture League podcast.

According to Timini, many people believe he is constantly involved with women, but his reality is different from what they imagine.

He explained that the demands of the Nigerian movie industry have taken up much of his time over the past two to three years, leaving him with little opportunity to maintain an active dating life.

The actor said he often spends long hours on movie sets and returns home late at night, exhausted from work. He questioned how some of his friends manage to maintain relationships with several women despite their busy schedules.

He said: “A lot of people assume that I’m a womaniser, right? But I’m not. In the past two, three years, Nollywood has taken over my life in a way that there’s no room, except you be the most unserious. Some of my guys, we get like four girls, five girls, they follow talk. I’m like, how do you find the time? From being on set all day to getting back at 11 p.m., tired, I don’t have the capacity for that, so I’m not as in the streets as people may think I am.

“But I enjoy. To be fair, I don’t even mind it because I enjoy the whole thing. In reality, when I get back home sometimes, I’m taking a shot of Martell to just calm down when it’s time to sleep alone. You know, I’m just like, God, if only people know that. More or less, I’ve been alone. One thing you forget again is that the older you get, you’re no more as in the mix as you know. No matter how young a baby boy should look, the truth is that you’re getting older, so you don’t come up for this. The pool of people to even pick from is getting smaller as the days go by.”