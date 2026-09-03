When I Have Three Kids, People Will Find Out – Joeboy Opens Up On Secret Marriage

Nigerian singer Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has revealed that he is open to getting married at a young age but intends to keep his marriage away from the public.

Naija News reports that the 29-year-old music star made this known during an interview with British media personality Madame Joyce.

Joeboy said he likes the idea of getting married in his 20s and becoming a father to teenage children while still in his 40s.

According to him, being 40 years old with a 16-year-old child would be a good experience.

The singer said his view on early marriage was also influenced by comments made by Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson during a previous interview.

Joeboy recalled that Egbuson, despite being known for his playboy image, had expressed regret about not getting married earlier.

The musician said hearing such an opinion from someone who had been regarded as a ladies’ man made him think differently about settling down early.

“I saw an interview of Timini. He’s like the ideal playboy; almost all the girls claim to love him, and he was like, he wished he got married early. I was like, if you’re a playboy and you can say this, that means marrying early might actually be nice.

“That is not the only identifier for me. But marrying early to someone who you genuinely love is going to be cute. Being 40 and having a 16-year-old kid is cute. But marriage is not really about whenever it feels cool. If it just feels right to you and you love the person, do it.

“Personally, I would rather get married early. But if I get married right now, nobody is going to know. Maybe when I have like three kids, people will now find out that Joeboy has a whole family somewhere”, he said.