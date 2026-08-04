‘I Lived A Fake Life, Borrowed To Impress People’ – Timini Egbuson

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has opened up about living a fake life and borrowing to impress others with his flamboyant lifestyle.

Naija News reports that Timini made this known during a recent interview on the MENtality podcast.

The movie star also spoke about spending lavishly on fashion and perfume, but later realised that true happiness matters more than the constant pressure to acquire the latest luxury items and flaunt them online.

Timini added that the money he spent as a perfume collector could have been better invested in purchasing land.

He said, “There will always be a newer watch, a newer car. I used to be a perfume collector. I had about 150. But I realised that I could have invested the money I spent acquiring perfumes in purchasing land.

“I’m not trying to talk down on having a nice car or watch. But are you doing it for yourself or because of peer pressure? Are you genuinely happy with it? And without it, would you still be happy?

“There are times when I have been broke, but my energy is always the same because I found a way to be happy with whatever I have. For people who are watching me, I always try to let them know that there will be bad and good days. And if you dwell on the bad days and you can’t find yourself, you can’t step out or create content, that means you are living a lie. And I wonder how long you can live that lie.

“I used to be that guy who lived a fake life and borrowed to impress people. But not anymore.”