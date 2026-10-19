Zamfara Govt Breaks Silence On Report Of Deputy Governor Trapped By Angry Youths

The Zamfara State government has dismissed claims that angry youths trapped the State Deputy Governor, Mani Malam Mumini, in the Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier reports had indicated that Mumini was trapped by angry youths on Sunday, when he went to sympathise with residents over a recent bandit attack.

Recall that yesterday residents said the youths barricaded the entrance to the town, chanting “Bamayi,” a Hausa word meaning “We don’t want you,” accusing the government of failing to protect them from incessant bandit attacks.

The situation was said to have escalated, forcing the deputy governor and his security details to take cover for fear that the irate youths could attack them.

However, the spokesman for Zamfara State Governor Suleiman Bala Idris told Leadership that there was no truth to the claim.

He said the Deputy Governor successfully visited Bukkuyum and donated relief materials to the victims of insecurity.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has criticised Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, for calling him “that guy”, claiming he drove the governor out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during a media parley on Tuesday, Wike said Lawal’s financial resources were insufficient to withstand his influence within the party.

“Ask the governor of Zamfara State. When he was in PDP, I chased him away. He had money. They couldn’t withstand me,” the minister said.

Wike also alleged, without providing details, that Lawal was holding money for another person.

“He had money plus other money I heard he was keeping for somebody. Ask him, he ran away from PDP,” he stated.

The minister accused Lawal of joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) after previously alleging that Wike was weakening the PDP to benefit the ruling party.

“And I did him a favour. He now came to APC. Meanwhile, this was one of the governors who said I was killing the PDP for APC. The same person now run to APC,” Wike said.