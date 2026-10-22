Ebola Scare: FG Deploys NOA, Broadcast Stations For Nationwide Sensitisation

President Bola Tinubu’s government has directed key information agencies to take Ebola prevention messages to communities across Nigeria following the confirmation of an imported case of the disease in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the directive, asking agencies under his ministry to intensify public education and awareness campaigns to prevent the spread of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

The agencies include the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Voice of Nigeria (VON) and News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) had confirmed the case in a woman who recently travelled from Uganda to Abuja.

The patient is currently in isolation and receiving treatment, while health authorities have identified and are monitoring people who had contact with her, Naija News understands.

Reacting to the development, Idris said Nigerians needed accurate and timely information to help prevent the spread of the disease.

He directed the agencies to work with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the NCDC to ensure that all information released to the public was verified and based on facts.

“The Federal Government is taking every necessary step to contain this case and protect Nigerians. Accurate and timely information is one of our strongest defences,” the minister said.

He added, “Our agencies must reach every community, in every language, with clear facts on how Ebola spreads, how to protect ourselves and where to report suspected cases.”

The minister specifically directed the NOA to use its nationwide network to educate Nigerians at the grassroots level.

He said the agency should work with traditional rulers, religious leaders, community organisations and the media to spread information on how to prevent the disease.

The ministry, he said, will also strengthen its partnership with broadcast media organisations, including the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), to widen the reach of the awareness campaign.

The plan includes airing public awareness jingles, producing educational materials in Nigerian languages and sharing verified health information with communities across the country.

Idris urged Nigerians to remain calm and get information about the disease from official sources. He also warned against spreading unverified reports on social media, which could cause unnecessary fear and confusion.

Members of the public who suspect an Ebola case have been advised to contact the NCDC through its toll-free, 24-hour emergency line on 6232.