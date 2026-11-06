Raphinha Puts Barcelona Success Ahead Of Individual Awards

Barcelona captain Raphinha has insisted that collective success remains his priority, saying individual awards will never come ahead of the club’s interests.

The Brazilian forward made the remarks earlier today, November 6, a day after signing a contract extension that will keep him at Barcelona until 2030.

“I will do my best for the club, not for individual awards. I have always put the interests of the club I play for first,” Raphinha said in comments shared by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on 𝕏.

Naija News gathered that the 29-year-old has made an impressive start to the season, scoring 15 goals in his first 10 La Liga appearances.

Meanwhile, Raphinha has dismissed suggestions of competition with teenage team-mate Lamine Yamal, saying he would be happy to see the youngster win individual honours and achieve success with Barcelona.

“I want him to have the best statistics and achieve everything with the club. I’d be happy if he won 10 Ballon d’Ors,” he added.

Raphinha further revealed his desire to spend the rest of his playing career at Barcelona, describing his contract extension as a proud moment after the challenges he had faced since joining the club.

“It’s a very proud feeling. Only we know what we’ve been through internally since we arrived at the club until now with Barça. I feel very proud of everything I’ve achieved at the club, both individually and collectively,” he said.

The Brazilian said he would welcome the opportunity to retire at Barcelona, provided he could maintain the fitness and performance levels needed to compete at the highest level.

He also identified winning every available trophy, particularly the UEFA Champions League, as one of his biggest ambitions.