Rodri Ruled Out Of Barcelona’s Atletico Madrid Clash With Hamstring Injury

Barcelona midfielder Rodri Hernández will miss Sunday’s La Liga meeting with Atletico Madrid after suffering a hamstring injury during the club’s 3-0 Champions League win over Aston Villa on Tuesday, November 3.

The 30-year-old was substituted at half-time after experiencing discomfort in his right leg, with Marc Bernal replacing him as Barcelona secured the win at Camp Nou.

Barcelona confirmed the injury on Wednesday following medical examinations, revealing that the Spain international had sustained a minor problem in his right hamstring.

“Tests have confirmed a minor injury to his right hamstring,” the club said in a statement.

“He will miss next Sunday’s match against Atletico Madrid. His exact recovery time will depend on how the injury develops.”

Although Barcelona have not specified how long Rodri will remain unavailable, Spanish newspaper Diario Sport reports that the midfielder could spend up to a month on the sidelines.

Such a recovery period would also rule him out of La Liga matches against Villarreal, Celta Vigo and Deportivo, as well as Barcelona’s Champions League encounter with Sabah.

The injury could further affect his availability for Spain’s upcoming Nations League fixtures against the Czech Republic and England, although the national team have already secured qualification for the quarter-finals.

Rodri’s absence represents a major setback for Barcelona ahead of their crucial encounter with Atletico Madrid, who occupy second place in the league standings behind the Catalan side.

Head coach Hansi Flick is expected to consider Bernal as a replacement, while Frenkie de Jong and Gavi provide alternative options in midfield.

Barcelona could, however, receive a boost ahead of Sunday’s fixture, with Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde all in contention to return from their respective injuries.