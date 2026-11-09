England Call Up Dan Burn To Replace Injured Guéhi

England have called up Newcastle United defender Dan Burn to replace Marc Guéhi, who has withdrawn from Thomas Tuchel’s squad through injury ahead of their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

The Football Association confirmed the change earlier today, November 9, after Guéhi sustained an injury during Manchester City’s Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The defender came off at half-time and will remain with his club for further assessment.

Burn, who has earned 11 caps for England, joined the rest of the squad at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground on Monday, taking the number of players available to Tuchel to 25 for the November international window.

Naija News gathered that England will host Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, November 12, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm GMT. They will then travel to Madrid to face Spain at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, November 15, at the same time.

The two matches represent England’s final UEFA Nations League group-stage fixtures of 2026 as they look to secure a place in next March’s quarter-finals.

Tuchel’s side must finish first or second in their group to guarantee qualification for the last eight of the competition.

England’s Updated Squad for the November international break

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Inter Milan), Ben White (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Josh King (Fulham), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea).