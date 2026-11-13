Harry Kane Breaks England Appearance Record In Croatia Win

Harry Kane became England’s most-capped men’s international player after making his 126th appearance in the Three Lions’ 2-1 win over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League at Wembley on Thursday, November 12.

The Bayern Munich striker marked the historic milestone with a goal as England secured qualification for next year’s Nations League quarter-finals under head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Kane surpassed former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who made 125 appearances for the national team between 1970 and 1990.

The 33-year-old received a special presentation before kick-off, with Shilton among those who presented him with a framed England shirt. Prince William also joined the celebrations, while a huge tifo display at Wembley paid tribute to the striker.

England took the lead in the 24th minute through Morgan Rogers, who finished from close range after Jude Bellingham set him up following Kane’s chipped pass.

Croatia equalised in the 59th minute when Petar Sucic capitalised on a defensive error by Jarell Quansah to beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

However, Quansah made amends five minutes later after winning a penalty when Ivan Smolcic was adjudged to have held him during an England corner.

Following a VAR review, Kane converted confidently, sending the ball down the middle to restore England’s lead. The goal took his international tally to 92, including 27 penalties.

Substitute James Garner appeared to have extended England’s advantage late in the match, but officials ruled out his effort after Bellingham was caught offside in the build-up.

The win confirmed England’s place in the quarter-finals ahead of their final group fixture against Group 3 leaders Spain on Sunday. Another win would take Tuchel’s side to the top of the standings.

Speaking after the match, Kane described the record-breaking occasion as one of the special moments of his career.

“Breaking the record is a massive thing in the history of our game, seeing the tifo there, having my kids with me, and being presented by all the people was beyond dreams, so of course you have got to take it in,” he said.

“It’s an important milestone in England’s history but once the whistle goes, the most important thing is the match and trying to win.”

Kane made his England debut in 2015 and scored just 79 seconds after coming on as a substitute against Lithuania.

He has since become the country’s all-time leading goalscorer and captained the national team at several major tournaments.

Tuchel had described the occasion as a fitting opportunity to recognise Kane’s contribution to English football.

“Thursday is a deserved occasion to celebrate an extraordinary player,” the England manager said before the match.